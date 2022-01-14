Freeway construction to impact Wichita Falls traffic starting Jan. 17

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls drivers can expect delays next week as major construction begins on the freeway system, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Phase one of the $3.4 million Wichita Falls Bridge Improvement Project will impact traffic for about two weeks starting on Monday, Jan. 17. Workers will be doing concrete overlays on north and southbound U.S. 287 at Holliday Creek and the Old Jacksboro Highway overpass.

Many lanes will be reduced, and exits and on-ramps will be closed in the area. Here’s TxDOT’s breakdown:

1. Eastbound Kell Freeway and U.S. 82 will be reduced to one lane starting just east of the Taft overpass

The Harrison Street and Brook Avenue on-ramps to eastbound Kell Freeway will be closed

2. Eastbound Kell Freeway and U.S. 82 exit to southbound U.S. 287 will be closed

Traffic for this exit will be detoured to the Broad Street exit

The first possible on-ramp to southbound U.S. 287 (in front of Patterson’s) will also be closed - detoured traffic will go through the Old Jacksboro Highway intersection and will be able to use the on-ramp to southbound U.S. 287 just south of that intersection

3. US 287 north and southbound will be reduced to one lane

U.S. 287 northbound lane closures will be in place from Windthorst Road to just north of Holliday Creek

U.S. 287 southbound lane closures will be in place from the elevated freeway to just south of Old Jacksboro Highway

The Old Jacksboro Highway exit ramp will be closed - traffic will be detoured to either the southbound U.S. 281 exit to Midwestern Parkway or to the Windthorst Road exit for the turn-around

4. Northbound U.S. 281 ramp to northbound U.S. 287 will be closed

Traffic for this ramp will be detoured to the Old Jacksboro Highway exit

This traffic will go through the Old Jacksboro Highway intersection - northbound U.S. 287 traffic will be able to use the on-ramp just north of this intersection

TxDOT officials said phase two of this project will focus on the elevated freeway, with details to be released at a later time. Poor weather conditions could extend the two-week construction window.

All traffic control will remain in place 24/7 starting on Monday, Jan. 17.

Freeway construction to impact Wichita Falls traffic starting Jan. 17 (TxDOT)

