Friday Night Cold Front

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday will be a nice day with sun/clouds, temperatures should rise well into the 70s. A big wintertime cold front arrives Friday night with gusty north winds and temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Saturday morning. Saturday looks like a windy day with temperatures in the 30s for highs but winds making it feel more like 20s. Most of the area will stay dry, but a few flurries are possible. We’ll warm back up by early next week.

