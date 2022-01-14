NWTC Boy Scouts of America honor 29 new Eagle Scouts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Northwest Texas Council of Boy Scouts of America honored 29 members whose hard work has now earned them the right to call themselves Eagle Scouts.

The Eagle badge is the highest rank one can earn in the Boy Scouts of America. Each of the 29 scouts completed individual community service projects, totaling almost 3,500 service hours for our area. Families and scouts were beaming with pride.

“I’m very excited for this class this year,” said Carson Deal, vice president of the House of Eagles. “We have a four-way tie for the most scouts in a troop getting their Eagle, which is the first time to my knowledge in history in this council that it’s happened.”

Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana officially proclaimed Jan. 13, 2022 to be Eagle Scout’s Day.

State Representative Drew Springer was also in attendance. He gave a few words of how he was so proud of those Scout’s achievements as they received their patches and plaques commemorating the day.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.