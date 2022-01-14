Strong Winds and Colder Weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Strong north winds will increase throughout the night behind a cold front and intense storm system. Some of the winds could gust as high as 50 or 60mph. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s by morning but the wind makes it feel like teens. We may see a few clouds around on Saturday and we’re not totally ruling out a few snow flurries. Temperatures will rise through the 30s and get up close to 40. Blustery north winds will produce real feel temperatures in the 30s and 20s. Temperatures begin warming up by Sunday and early next week.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.