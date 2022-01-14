Email City Guide
Strong Winds and Colder Weather

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Strong north winds will increase throughout the night behind a cold front and intense storm system. Some of the winds could gust as high as 50 or 60mph. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s by morning but the wind makes it feel like teens. We may see a few clouds around on Saturday and we’re not totally ruling out a few snow flurries. Temperatures will rise through the 30s and get up close to 40. Blustery north winds will produce real feel temperatures in the 30s and 20s. Temperatures begin warming up by Sunday and early next week.

