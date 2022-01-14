Upcoming events: looking ahead from Jan. 14

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out what’s going on in town with News Channel 6′s Community Calendar!

We’ve compiled a host of fun events coming up, which cluster around Saturday and the arts! Make sure to click the links to see details on each event.

Saturday, Jan. 15

The Kemp Center for Arts is hosting a digital class to teach kids how to use the digital art platform Procreate from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Kids ages 10-18 are welcome to attend and learn about the app that’s rapidly becoming the industry standard for digital artists around the world! Attendees must have an iPad or iPhone as well as either the Procreate App ($9.99 on the iPad) or Procreate Pocket ($4.99 on the iPhone). For more information, click here.

The Kemp is also hosting a free studio art lesson on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon! Kids provide the imagination and creativity, and the Arts Council of Wichita Falls will provide the supplies! You can drop in for a few minutes or stay for the full two hours to work on the fun art project.

Join the River Bend Nature Center for their 1 p.m. Science Saturday Program, Light It Up! The class will explore the mysterious science of light while teaching kids about lasers, circuits, and how to build a light bulb! The program is for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade, and the cost is included with general admission ($6 for adults, $5 for children/senior/military/students, and free for RBNC members and children under a year old).

River Bend Nature Center is also holding a program for kids ages 2-6 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday. The center’s Nature Tots program, Let Your Light Shine!, will entertain kids with light stories and skits, culminating with letting them build a lightsaber! The Center notes that its programs are not come-and-go, so arrive ready to settle in for the whole time!

Start the first adventure in a two-part workshop to explore watercolor paint! Led by artist Ginger Boller, this beginner-level workshop will focus on watercolor techniques, color theory and collage. Supplies are included in the class, which is free and open to the public. The event will take place at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU from 2 to 4 p.m.

Create a beautiful epoxy tumbler through a class with Crafter’s Hideaway at 4701 Southwest Parkway! The $35 class will run from 3:30 to 5 p.m., and all supplies are provided except the cup -- you’ll need to bring a 20-24 oz. silver stainless steel cup, or buy one at Crafter’s Hideaway. Note that because epoxy resin takes around8-10 hours to dry, you won’t be able to take it home right away, but you can pick it up a day or two after the class!

Want to see your event? Submit to our community calendar! Events are usually reviewed and posted within a day.

