Voter registration deadline is Jan. 31

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s hard to believe, but the next election season is right around the corner.

With early voting starting on Feb. 14, groups in Wichita Falls like the League of Women Voters (LWV) are urging the public to register beforehand and update any of their information that may have changed, such as their address or name.

To learn how you can complete either of these things before the Jan. 31 deadline, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.