WF Animal Services Center temporarily closes to the public

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center has temporarily closed to the public due to illness-related staff shortages.

The center will remain closed until at least Wednesday, Jan. 19. Only emergency calls will be sent during this time, according to the city of Wichita Falls.

Pet owners can still set up appointments to reclaim animals by calling (940) 761-7818.

