WFAFB helping community through mobile pantry

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s mobile pantry made its weekly stop on Thursday at City View Baptist Church.

Food bank officials were there handing out boxes of food with a line that went down the street.

“They’re just amazing people,” Lonnie Webb said. “We’re really happy that they’re here and I’m sure there’s a lot of people out here that would say the same thing.”

Next Tuesday, they will head to Legacy Church of God in the morning from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

“I really do think that there’s people that actually are deserving and need help from the food pantry, and that’s where these people have come in,” Webb said. “It’s just been amazing.”

The full mobile pantry schedule for January can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.