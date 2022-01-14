Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFAFB helping community through mobile pantry

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s mobile pantry made its weekly stop on Thursday at City View Baptist Church.

Food bank officials were there handing out boxes of food with a line that went down the street.

“They’re just amazing people,” Lonnie Webb said. “We’re really happy that they’re here and I’m sure there’s a lot of people out here that would say the same thing.”

Next Tuesday, they will head to Legacy Church of God in the morning from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

“I really do think that there’s people that actually are deserving and need help from the food pantry, and that’s where these people have come in,” Webb said. “It’s just been amazing.”

The full mobile pantry schedule for January can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Channel 6 is investigating allegations made about racially-targeted tactics at a high...
Investigation launched into alleged racism at City View, Bowie game
Multiple school districts in the areas surrounding Wichita Falls have announced closures as...
UPDATED: School districts close after COVID surge
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Henrietta man who burned FL buoy caught after bartender tip
Graduation ceremonies for all three high school in the WFISD will be at the MPEC Saturday....
WFISD adjusting to increased COVID cases among staff
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday

Latest News

The 18 volunteers are working alongside Wilbarger law enforcement agencies.
Vernon - Wilbarger County Crime Stoppers stress importance of community tips
The Eagle badge is the highest rank one can earn in the Boy Scouts of America.
NWTC Boy Scouts of America honor 29 new Eagle Scouts
Vernon - Wilbarger County Crime Stoppers volunteers could see tips coming from the 11,000...
Vernon - Wilbarger County Crime Stoppers stress importance of community tips
What do these tests mean?
The difference between the PCR and antigen COVID tests