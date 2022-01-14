Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFISD reports over 500 active COVID cases

Wichita Falls ISD has seen a rise in COVID cases.
Wichita Falls ISD has seen a rise in COVID cases.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials reported the district has 517 active COVID cases as of Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

358 of the cases are students, while 159 of them are staff members.

READ: WFISD adjusting to increased COVID cases among staff

Rider High School, Wichita Falls High School, McNiel Middle School and Barwise Middle School are among schools with the highest amount of active cases within the district.

A full breakdown of active Wichita Falls ISD COVID cases can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple school districts in the areas surrounding Wichita Falls have announced closures as...
UPDATED: School districts close after COVID surge
Graduation ceremonies for all three high school in the WFISD will be at the MPEC Saturday....
WFISD adjusting to increased COVID cases among staff
A health worker collects a sample from a person being tested for COVID-19 at the Miguel Hidalgo...
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
New Channel 6 is investigating allegations made about racially-targeted tactics at a high...
Investigation launched into alleged racism at City View, Bowie game
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

Wichita Falls drivers can expect delays as major construction will begin on the freeway system...
Freeway construction to impact Wichita Falls traffic starting Jan. 17
First time voters participate in early voting
Voter registration deadline is Jan. 31
Pet owners can still set up appointments to reclaim animals.
WF Animal Services Center temporarily closes to the public
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 569 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Friday