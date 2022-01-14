WFISD reports over 500 active COVID cases

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials reported the district has 517 active COVID cases as of Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

358 of the cases are students, while 159 of them are staff members.

Rider High School, Wichita Falls High School, McNiel Middle School and Barwise Middle School are among schools with the highest amount of active cases within the district.

