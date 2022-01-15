Crime of the Week: Police investigating car burglaries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police are searching for two people suspected of burglarizing multiple vehicles overnight on Jan. 10. News Channel 6 Photojournalist Josh Rowe spoke with law enforcement for more information.

Detectives discovered surveillance videos showing the suspects checking the doors on vehicles in the area of Van Dorn Drive and Laci Lane. They’re asking for the public’s help in identifying both suspects.

Eight unlocked cars in that area were burglarized on the night of Jan. 10, according to police.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here. You can also call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

You never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

