UPDATE: Grassfires reported in Elgin and Cache as strong winds hit SWOK

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - UPDATE 10:03 P.M. - Crews are responding to another large grass fire in Cache near Airport Road.

UPDATE 9:56 P.M. - Those who have been evacuated can shelter at Watchetaker Hall at 584 NW Bingo Road.

This is just off of I-44 at the Medicine Park exit.

The Red Cross will be on the location within the next 30 minutes.

ORIGINAL STORY - Comanche County Emergency Management is ordering an evacuation due to a large grass fire in the Shadow Ridge Estates area of Elgin.

According to an alert sent Friday night, they’re requesting people near Route 277 & Kenney Road to evacuate immediately.

