Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

UPDATE: Grassfires reported in Elgin and Cache as strong winds hit SWOK

Comanche County Emergency Management is ordering an evacuation due to a large grass fire in the...
Comanche County Emergency Management is ordering an evacuation due to a large grass fire in the Shadow Ridge Estates area of Elgin.(AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - UPDATE 10:03 P.M. - Crews are responding to another large grass fire in Cache near Airport Road.

We will bring further details on this fire as they come in.

UPDATE 9:56 P.M. - Those who have been evacuated can shelter at Watchetaker Hall at 584 NW Bingo Road.

This is just off of I-44 at the Medicine Park exit.

The Red Cross will be on the location within the next 30 minutes.

ORIGINAL STORY - Comanche County Emergency Management is ordering an evacuation due to a large grass fire in the Shadow Ridge Estates area of Elgin.

According to an alert sent Friday night, they’re requesting people near Route 277 & Kenney Road to evacuate immediately.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple school districts in the areas surrounding Wichita Falls have announced closures as...
UPDATED: School districts close after COVID surge
Graduation ceremonies for all three high school in the WFISD will be at the MPEC Saturday....
WFISD adjusting to increased COVID cases among staff
New Channel 6 is investigating allegations made about racially-targeted tactics at a high...
Investigation launched into alleged racism at City View, Bowie game
A health worker collects a sample from a person being tested for COVID-19 at the Miguel Hidalgo...
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

Zelda is looking for her forever home
Zelda is looking for her forever home
KAUZ is looking ahead!
Upcoming events: looking ahead from Jan. 14
MLK Prayer Breakfast celebrates 31 years
COVID-19 cancels MLK Breakfast
Wichita Falls ISD has seen a rise in COVID cases.
WFISD reports over 500 active COVID cases