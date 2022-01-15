UPDATE: Grassfires reported in Elgin and Cache as strong winds hit SWOK
SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - UPDATE 10:03 P.M. - Crews are responding to another large grass fire in Cache near Airport Road.
UPDATE 9:56 P.M. - Those who have been evacuated can shelter at Watchetaker Hall at 584 NW Bingo Road.
This is just off of I-44 at the Medicine Park exit.
The Red Cross will be on the location within the next 30 minutes.
ORIGINAL STORY - Comanche County Emergency Management is ordering an evacuation due to a large grass fire in the Shadow Ridge Estates area of Elgin.
According to an alert sent Friday night, they’re requesting people near Route 277 & Kenney Road to evacuate immediately.
