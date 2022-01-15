Email City Guide
Firefighters battling grass fire near Electra

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are battling a grass fire near Electra off of U.S. 287.

The Texas A&M Forest Service estimates the fire is 200 acres and 0% contained.

