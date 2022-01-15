Firefighters battling grass fire near Electra
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are battling a grass fire near Electra off of U.S. 287.
Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Wichita County on the #DouglasFire. The fire is an estimated 200 acres and 0% contained. Forward progression has not been stopped. #txfire pic.twitter.com/4Ky76zCKN3— Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) January 15, 2022
The Texas A&M Forest Service estimates the fire is 200 acres and 0% contained.
