Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Two candidates running for Montague County Judge

Incumbent Kevin Benton will be taking on challenger Don Richey.
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Campaigns for the March primary election are underway across Texoma. Montague County will see Incumbent Kevin Benton go up against challenger Don Richey for County Judge.

Although both candidates are not familiar with one another, they are familiar with Montague County and would like to continue to enhance the community. Richey has been in the oil industry for over 15 years and looks to improve what he calls home.

“I have called Montague County my home for 63 years now and I want to strive to keep it great,” Richey said. “Like I have loved this county all my life and the people in it. I just want my grandkids to share that same feeling.”

Incumbent Kevin Benton was actually elected to Justice of the Peace for Montague County in 2019, but when former Judge Rick Lewis retired in the middle of his term, Benton was asked to take over and was then sworn in.

“I had worked extensively in the local, state and federal courts,” Benton said. “I spent a lot of time doing law research and of course that goes hand and hand with this job, so it was a pretty smooth transition for me.”

Both candidates are happy with where Montague County currently is, so while they will continue to look for ways to improve, they don’t want to make any big changes right away.

“The county is going well right now,” Benton said. “Our economy is pretty good in the county at the moment. I don’t know if there is a lot that I would change rather than just keeping things moving forward like they are.”

“Take to each town, go see what their needs are, see what I can do to help them,” Richey said. “My main goal is to just help the people of Montague County.”

Both men say they have what it takes to do the job the right way and provide for Montague County in any way it needs.

“The main thing that is so important to me is that I love the Lord,” Richey said. “I am a born-again Christian. With all my decisions, my actions, the words I use, I just want to bring honor and glory to him. If I can do that then I will be okay.”

Early voting will begins on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 and will run through Feb. 25. Election day is Tuesday, March 1.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple school districts in the areas surrounding Wichita Falls have announced closures as...
UPDATED: School districts close after COVID surge
Graduation ceremonies for all three high school in the WFISD will be at the MPEC Saturday....
WFISD adjusting to increased COVID cases among staff
New Channel 6 is investigating allegations made about racially-targeted tactics at a high...
Investigation launched into alleged racism at City View, Bowie game
A health worker collects a sample from a person being tested for COVID-19 at the Miguel Hidalgo...
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada

Latest News

Starting Jan. 15, insurance companies are required to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests.
Pros and cons of at-home COVID tests
Texoma
New requirements coming for bus drivers
At home Covid-19 testing while convenient has it’s pros and cons
Eight cars were burglarized on the night of Jan. 10, according to WFPD.
Crime of the Week: Police investigating car burglaries