Two candidates running for Montague County Judge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Campaigns for the March primary election are underway across Texoma. Montague County will see Incumbent Kevin Benton go up against challenger Don Richey for County Judge.

Although both candidates are not familiar with one another, they are familiar with Montague County and would like to continue to enhance the community. Richey has been in the oil industry for over 15 years and looks to improve what he calls home.

“I have called Montague County my home for 63 years now and I want to strive to keep it great,” Richey said. “Like I have loved this county all my life and the people in it. I just want my grandkids to share that same feeling.”

Incumbent Kevin Benton was actually elected to Justice of the Peace for Montague County in 2019, but when former Judge Rick Lewis retired in the middle of his term, Benton was asked to take over and was then sworn in.

“I had worked extensively in the local, state and federal courts,” Benton said. “I spent a lot of time doing law research and of course that goes hand and hand with this job, so it was a pretty smooth transition for me.”

Both candidates are happy with where Montague County currently is, so while they will continue to look for ways to improve, they don’t want to make any big changes right away.

“The county is going well right now,” Benton said. “Our economy is pretty good in the county at the moment. I don’t know if there is a lot that I would change rather than just keeping things moving forward like they are.”

“Take to each town, go see what their needs are, see what I can do to help them,” Richey said. “My main goal is to just help the people of Montague County.”

Both men say they have what it takes to do the job the right way and provide for Montague County in any way it needs.

“The main thing that is so important to me is that I love the Lord,” Richey said. “I am a born-again Christian. With all my decisions, my actions, the words I use, I just want to bring honor and glory to him. If I can do that then I will be okay.”

Early voting will begins on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 and will run through Feb. 25. Election day is Tuesday, March 1.

