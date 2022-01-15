Zelda is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a dog named Zelda. She’s a year and a half old pit mix who’s as sweet as she can be.

Emily’s Legacy has a $125 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, visit Emily’s Legacy Rescue’s website or Facebook page.

