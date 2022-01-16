UPDATE: Suspect in WF disturbance taken into custody

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE 1:05 P.M. - The suspect is in custody.

His identity has not been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY - Wichita Falls Police and SWAT are on scene of a disturbance where a man barricaded himself inside a home.

They were called to Lela Lane Sunday morning in response to a family disturbance.

Police on the scene said a man and woman got into an argument that resulted in the man injuring the woman in the backyard.

Police were able to get the woman over a fence but said the man barricaded himself in the home.

