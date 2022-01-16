WF Library host monthly stitch meet-up for knitters of all ages

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Knitters and those who crochet had their monthly stitch meet-up at the Wichita Falls Public Library. All ages and skill levels were welcomed to come and take part in learning how to make blankets, scarves, and hats

For the past 3 years, the group of eight has been meeting every third Saturday of each month. Last year classes resumed in the fall but some were canceled because of the pandemic.

“These are things that were originally were taught person to person to person so we’re tapping back into that same sort of experience and it’s fun to share a common interest with others,” said Deborah Kegley, a knitter.

If interested you are encouraged to bring your own supplies to use or exchange but if you don’t there are some provided to get you started.

To find out more information visit the Wichita Falls Public Library website.

