9 deaths, 841 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Nine deaths and 841 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday, according to the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

One victim was in their 30s, three were in their 40s, one was in their 50s, two were in their 60s and two were in their 80s.

Health officials report 87 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Last week, the health district reported a total of eight deaths, 2,728 cases and 1,015 recoveries.

