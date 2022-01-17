Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

9 deaths, 841 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Monday

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(KLTV Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Nine deaths and 841 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday, according to the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

One victim was in their 30s, three were in their 40s, one was in their 50s, two were in their 60s and two were in their 80s.

Health officials report 87 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Last week, the health district reported a total of eight deaths, 2,728 cases and 1,015 recoveries.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase ends in crash in Wichita Falls
Police searching for suspect after chase ends in crash
Wichita Falls Police and SWAT are on scene of a disturbance where a man barricaded himself...
UPDATE: Suspect in WF disturbance taken into custody
A woman was hospitalized Monday after driving into the Hobby Lobby building on Southwest Parkway.
One hospitalized after driving into Hobby Lobby
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
The petition has been posted online for a month so far has over 8,000 signatures
Alumni fight to save the legacy of WF high schools

Latest News

Early voting kicks off on Feb. 14.
Clay County sets dates for candidate forums
Wichita Falls drivers can expect delays as major construction will begin on the freeway system...
Freeway construction begins in Wichita Falls
Texas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.
One dead after rollover crash near Childress
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is offering its monthly vaccine clinic...
Health District offering extended hours for immunization clinic