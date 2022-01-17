Email City Guide
All American Super Car Wash wins BBB Torch Award

All American Super Car Wash has earned the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award.
All American Super Car Wash has earned the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - All American Super Car Wash has earned the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award.

The award is considered “the most prestigious honor BBB can present to exceptional organizations for their dedication to integrity and ethical business practices.”

The company that has provided car wash services in Texoma since 1997. News Channel 6 says congratulations!

