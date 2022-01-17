All American Super Car Wash wins BBB Torch Award
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - All American Super Car Wash has earned the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award.
The award is considered “the most prestigious honor BBB can present to exceptional organizations for their dedication to integrity and ethical business practices.”
The company that has provided car wash services in Texoma since 1997. News Channel 6 says congratulations!
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.