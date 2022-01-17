Email City Guide
Another cold front comes in Wednesday

By Garrett James
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 63 with sunny skies. The wind will shift from the north to the south throughout the day.

Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 35 with clouds returning. Heading into Tuesday, we will have a high of 77 with south winds at 10-20 mph.

A cold front will arrive Wednesday. This cold front will drop our temps down into the mid-40s. Wednesday, we will have a high of 44 with strong winds out of the north at 20-25 mph.

Thursday, we will have a high of 37 with cloudy skies.

