Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Car plunges off California elevated highway, 3 people killed

California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle...
California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle plunged off an elevated section of Interstate 210 landing below on Michillinda Ave., just south of Foothill Blvd., in Pasadena, Calif., late Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Two people in the car died at the scene and the third died at a hospital, KABC-TV reported.(AP Photo/James Carbone)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Three people died after the car they were in plunged off an elevated section of a highway near Los Angeles and landed on the street below, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash on Interstate 210 happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Pasadena, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people in the car died at the scene and the third died at a hospital, KABC-TV reported.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase ends in crash in Wichita Falls
Police searching for suspect after chase ends in crash
Wichita Falls Police and SWAT are on scene of a disturbance where a man barricaded himself...
UPDATE: Suspect in WF disturbance taken into custody
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
The petition has been posted online for a month so far has over 8,000 signatures
Alumni fight to save the legacy of WF high schools
Wichita Falls drivers can expect delays as major construction will begin on the freeway system...
Freeway construction to impact Wichita Falls traffic starting Jan. 17

Latest News

Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
On MLK Day, Biden says Americans must commit to King’s work
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is offering its monthly vaccine clinic...
Health District offering extended hours for immunization clinic
A dangerous winter storm is whipping the East Coast with significant snowfall, strong...
Winter storm whipping northeast US with snow, thunderstorms
An employee of Sotheby's Dubai presents a 555.55 Carat Black Diamond "The Enigma" to be...
Out of this world: 555.55-carat black diamond lands in Dubai