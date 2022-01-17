Clay County sets dates for candidate forums

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Clay County has set the dates for three upcoming candidate forums.

The forums will take place at the following locations:

Bellevue Community Center - Saturday, Jan. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Thornberry Community Center - Monday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

Christ Community Fellowship Church - Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

The voter registration deadline is Jan. 31. Early voting kicks off on Feb. 14 before Election Day on March 1.

