Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Clay County sets dates for candidate forums

Early voting kicks off on Feb. 14.
Early voting kicks off on Feb. 14.(all use)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Clay County has set the dates for three upcoming candidate forums.

The forums will take place at the following locations:

  • Bellevue Community Center - Saturday, Jan. 29 at 5:30 p.m.
  • Thornberry Community Center - Monday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
  • Christ Community Fellowship Church - Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

The voter registration deadline is Jan. 31. Early voting kicks off on Feb. 14 before Election Day on March 1.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase ends in crash in Wichita Falls
Police searching for suspect after chase ends in crash
Wichita Falls Police and SWAT are on scene of a disturbance where a man barricaded himself...
UPDATE: Suspect in WF disturbance taken into custody
A woman was hospitalized Monday after driving into the Hobby Lobby building on Southwest Parkway.
One hospitalized after driving into Hobby Lobby
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
The petition has been posted online for a month so far has over 8,000 signatures
Alumni fight to save the legacy of WF high schools

Latest News

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
9 deaths, 841 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Monday
Wichita Falls drivers can expect delays as major construction will begin on the freeway system...
Freeway construction begins in Wichita Falls
Texas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.
One dead after rollover crash near Childress
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is offering its monthly vaccine clinic...
Health District offering extended hours for immunization clinic