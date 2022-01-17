Freeway construction begins in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls drivers can expect delays as major construction has begun on the freeway system, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Phase one of the $3.4 million Wichita Falls Bridge Improvement Project will impact traffic for about two weeks starting on Monday, Jan. 17. Workers are doing concrete overlays on north and southbound U.S. 287 at Holliday Creek and the Old Jacksboro Highway overpass.

Many lanes are reduced, and exits and on-ramps are closed in the area. Here’s TxDOT’s breakdown:

1. Eastbound Kell Freeway and U.S. 82 is reduced to one lane starting just east of the Taft overpass

The Harrison Street and Brook Avenue on-ramps to eastbound Kell Freeway are closed

2. Eastbound Kell Freeway and the U.S. 82 exit to southbound U.S. 287 are closed

Traffic for this exit is being detoured to the Broad Street exit

The first possible on-ramp to southbound U.S. 287 (in front of Patterson’s) is also closed - detoured traffic should go through the Old Jacksboro Highway intersection and use the on-ramp to southbound U.S. 287 just south of that intersection

3. US 287 north and southbound are reduced to one lane

U.S. 287 northbound lane closures are in place from Windthorst Road to just north of Holliday Creek

U.S. 287 southbound lane closures are in place from the elevated freeway to just south of Old Jacksboro Highway

The Old Jacksboro Highway exit ramp is closed - traffic is being detoured to either the southbound U.S. 281 exit to Midwestern Parkway or to the Windthorst Road exit for the turn-around

4. Northbound U.S. 281 ramp to northbound U.S. 287 is closed

Traffic for this ramp is being detoured to the Old Jacksboro Highway exit

This traffic is going through the Old Jacksboro Highway intersection - northbound U.S. 287 traffic can use the on-ramp just north of this intersection

TxDOT officials said phase two of this project will focus on the elevated freeway, with details to be released at a later time. Poor weather conditions could extend the two-week construction window.

All traffic control will remain in place 24/7 starting on Monday, Jan. 17.

Freeway construction to impact Wichita Falls traffic starting Jan. 17 (TxDOT)

