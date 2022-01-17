Health District offering extended hours for immunization clinic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is reminding the public about its late Immunization Clinic.

COVID and flu vaccines will be offered by appointment and walk-in on Jan. 24 until 6:30 p.m. The clinic is offered on the fourth Monday of every month.

You can call the Immunizations Clinic for an appointment at (940) 761-6841. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.