Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Health District offering extended hours for immunization clinic

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is offering its monthly vaccine clinic...
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is offering its monthly vaccine clinic on Jan. 24.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is reminding the public about its late Immunization Clinic.

COVID and flu vaccines will be offered by appointment and walk-in on Jan. 24 until 6:30 p.m. The clinic is offered on the fourth Monday of every month.

You can call the Immunizations Clinic for an appointment at (940) 761-6841. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase ends in crash in Wichita Falls
Police searching for suspect after chase ends in crash
Wichita Falls Police and SWAT are on scene of a disturbance where a man barricaded himself...
UPDATE: Suspect in WF disturbance taken into custody
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
The petition has been posted online for a month so far has over 8,000 signatures
Alumni fight to save the legacy of WF high schools
Wichita Falls drivers can expect delays as major construction will begin on the freeway system...
Freeway construction to impact Wichita Falls traffic starting Jan. 17

Latest News

The CDC says the country is averaging more than 780,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, despite...
Omicron wave likely won't peak for weeks, surgeon general says
MLK Prayer Breakfast celebrates 31 years
COVID-19 cancels MLK Breakfast
When the Carrigan testing center closed because of a lack of supplies in September, they said...
Carrigan Center closed again due to lack of test kits
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
450 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Thursday