One dead after rollover crash near Childress

Texas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHILDRESS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Grand Prairie man died on Saturday, Jan. 15 after a rollover crash near Childress.

Zachary Alan Orand, 34, was pronounced dead on scene by Childress County Justice of the Peace Randy Rister, according to Texas DPS.

Orand was reportedly traveling north on U.S. 287 near Childress at around 6:39 p.m. when he entered the right barrow ditch and lost control of his vehicle. The car reportedly rolled several times.

Texas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

