One hospitalized after driving into Hobby Lobby

A woman was hospitalized after driving into the Hobby Lobby building on Monday.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A woman has been hospitalized after driving into a Hobby Lobby, police say.

A 43 year-old-woman experienced a medical episode that caused her to drive into the Hobby Lobby building, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. Her 11-year-old son was a passenger in the car, but reportedly escaped without injury.

Officers arrived around 11:30 a.m. and found a white 2016 Toyota Highlander had crashed into the building on 2805 Southwest Parkway, between Mardel and Entertainment MART. The vehicle left a large hole in the side of the Hobby Lobby.

The woman was reportedly transported to United Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

