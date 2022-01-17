Email City Guide
Police searching for suspect after chase ends in crash

Chase ends in crash in Wichita Falls
Chase ends in crash in Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A manhunt is underway in Wichita Falls after a suspect led police on a chase through the city Sunday night.

Just before 9 p.m. the suspect crashed at the intersection of North Beverly Drive and Loop 11. Multiple agencies from Wichita and Archer counties are currently on the scene. Law enforcement is also using dogs and a drone in their search.

A description of the suspect is not available at this time.

This is a developing story, stick with News Channel 6 as we continue to learn more.

