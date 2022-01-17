Email City Guide
Texas DPS identifies victims in weekend crash near Scotland

The crash happened on Saturday, Jan. 15.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SCOTLAND, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS has identified the two men who were killed in a head-on crash near Scotland on Saturday.

Carlos Alvarez Romero, 51, of Scotland and Pedro Orduna Lupez, 49, of Scotland were pronounced dead on scene after their vehicles collided.

Texas DPS’s initial report states the cause of the crash is still under investigation. It reportedly happened southwest of Scotland on FM 172 just north of Schlabs Lane around 1:20 p.m.

