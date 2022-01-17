Texas DPS identifies victims in weekend crash near Scotland

SCOTLAND, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS has identified the two men who were killed in a head-on crash near Scotland on Saturday.

Carlos Alvarez Romero, 51, of Scotland and Pedro Orduna Lupez, 49, of Scotland were pronounced dead on scene after their vehicles collided.

Texas DPS’s initial report states the cause of the crash is still under investigation. It reportedly happened southwest of Scotland on FM 172 just north of Schlabs Lane around 1:20 p.m.

