WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Warm and breezy weather returns to the area for Tuesday. Expect highs to get into the middle 70s with gusty southwesterly winds. A strong cold front arrives Tuesday night and Wednesday with north winds and return to cole weather. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the 40s with 30s on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.