Winter storm whipping East Coast with snow, thunderstorms

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(AP) - A dangerous winter storm was bringing significant snowfall, strong thunderstorms and blustery winds to the East Coast of the U.S. on Monday.

A foot (30 centimeters) of snow was forecast for parts of New England, New York state, Ohio and Pennsylvania through Tuesday morning.

Forecasters in Buffalo, New York, said the snow was falling fast.

“WOW! (Latest) snow measurement at 1 AM was 4.6 inches in the last hour at the Buffalo Airport!” the National Weather Service in Buffalo tweeted overnight. “And tack on another 4 inches in the last hour ending at 2 AM! Total so far since late Sun evening - 10.2 inches.”

Meanwhile, New York City was expected to be spared most, if not all, of the snowfall. The weather service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city early Monday, which included Brooklyn and Queens.

Forecasters said wind gusts in the major city could top out around 45 mph (72 kph), and around 60 mph (97 kph) on Long Island.

Sleet and rain were the main threats for much of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Periods of snowfall transitioned to rain overnight. NWS meteorologists in Boston said wind gusts could reach 70 mph (113 kph).

The massive winter system brought similar conditions to the Southeast on Sunday. Multiple states reported inches of snow, and severe thunderstorms in Florida spun up a tornado with 118 mph (190 kph) winds. Thirty mobile homes were destroyed and 51 had major damage. Three minor injuries were reported.

Wet roadways in the South were expected to refreeze Monday, creating icy conditions for motorists.

Plow trucks were scattered along roads and highways up the East Coast, working to clear the way for travelers. Some crashes were reported in the early morning hours, including an ambulance involved in a wreck on Interstate 279 in Pittsburgh, KDKA-TV reported. It was unclear whether anyone was injured.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

