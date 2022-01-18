386 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Tuesday
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 386 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Tuesday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.
|DATE
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
|9
|30s, 40s (3), 50s, 60s (2), 80s (2)
|841
|87
|Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022
|0
|-
|386
|88
Health officials report 88 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.
Last week, the health district reported a total of eight deaths, 2,728 cases and 1,015 recoveries.
