Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer

By WTVC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVG) - Cracker Barrel has been ordered to pay $4.3 million to a man who was served sanitizer instead of water at a location in Tennessee in 2014.

“He has a lifetime of healthcare needs facing him in the future,” attorney Thomas Greer said.

William Cronnon was expecting a glass of water when he went to Cracker Barrel years ago, but instead he got a long court battle.

“Instead of taking personal responsibility and personal accountability for their conduct, they abused the court system by denying that they did anything wrong,” Greer said.

The lawsuit awarded Cronnon $4.3 million to help with the damage that remains in his throat and lungs.

“It was a relief to him because he knew he was believed,” Greer said.

Cronnon will not receive anything close to that amount, though.

“This is an unfair law that only affects people who are seriously injured, and he will not even receive what he is entitled to,” Greer said.

Tennessee lawmakers created a cap on economic damages in lawsuits in 2011.

It limits Cronnon to $75,000, even though he has extensive physical problems.

“He worked for three years after this. He’s a hard worker. He tried to maintain his job, but he had to retire early,” Greer said.

Depspite the decision, Cronnon’s attorney expects a future legal battle from the restaurant.

“They will likely appeal this verdict and continue to do everything in their power to avoid paying this man a penny, and I’m prepared to continue fighting,” Greer said.

Cracker Barrel was asked if they made any changes after the incident.

“Our policy has been and continues to be to never put chemicals in any unmarked containers,” the company said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WTVC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hospitalized Monday after driving into the Hobby Lobby building on Southwest Parkway.
One hospitalized after driving into Hobby Lobby
Chase ends in crash in Wichita Falls
Police searching for suspect after chase ends in crash
Texas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.
One dead after rollover crash near Childress
The crash happened on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Texas DPS identifies victims in weekend crash near Scotland
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
9 deaths, 841 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Monday

Latest News

A box of ivermectin is shown in a pharmacy as pharmacists work in the background, Thursday,...
Arkansas inmates sue jail, doctor for receiving ivermectin to treat COVID
Anne Frank and her sister died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Anne was 15.
Suspect named in betrayal of Anne Frank’s family
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
Airlines again warn of potential disruption from 5G rollout
A driver was rescued after she sped across frozen river and took a selfie as car sunk. (Source:...
Woman apparently takes selfie as car sinks into frozen river
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013 the during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion