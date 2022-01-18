Elevated fire conditions will exist Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 77 with south winds at 10-20 mph.

With low relative humidity and an abundance of fuel. We have red flag warnings across Texoma today. They will be in effect from Noon until 6 PM this evening.

A cold front will arrive Tuesday night. This cold front will drop our temps down into the mid-40s on Wednesday. Wednesday, we will have a high of 43 with strong winds out of the north at 20-25 mph. Thursday, we will have a high of 35 with cloudy skies.

