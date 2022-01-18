Man arrested after chase in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was arrested in Wichita County after leading police and sheriff’s deputies on a chase.

According to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, it started around 10:33 p.m. Sunday night on on U.S. 82 near Crown Lane.

Authorities said it started with Holliday Police chasing after the suspect, with Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Wichita Falls Police and Archer County Sheriff’s Office along with Texas Game Wardens helping in the pursuit.

Eventually the driver crashed at the intersection of Loop 11 at North Beverly before taking off on foot.

Law enforcement used K9s and drones in order to ultimately track down the suspect, who was later identified as Edward Lee Carson.

According to the Wichita County Sheriff, Carson has been charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram, evading arrest or detention with vehicle and failure to identify or giving false or fictitious information.

