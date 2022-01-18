Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man arrested after chase in Wichita County

The suspect has identified as Edward Lee Carson.
The suspect has identified as Edward Lee Carson.(WRDW)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was arrested in Wichita County after leading police and sheriff’s deputies on a chase.

According to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, it started around 10:33 p.m. Sunday night on on U.S. 82 near Crown Lane.

Authorities said it started with Holliday Police chasing after the suspect, with Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Wichita Falls Police and Archer County Sheriff’s Office along with Texas Game Wardens helping in the pursuit.

Eventually the driver crashed at the intersection of Loop 11 at North Beverly before taking off on foot.

Law enforcement used K9s and drones in order to ultimately track down the suspect, who was later identified as Edward Lee Carson.

According to the Wichita County Sheriff, Carson has been charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram, evading arrest or detention with vehicle and failure to identify or giving false or fictitious information.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hospitalized Monday after driving into the Hobby Lobby building on Southwest Parkway.
One hospitalized after driving into Hobby Lobby
Chase ends in crash in Wichita Falls
Police searching for suspect after chase ends in crash
Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect Tuesday
Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect Tuesday
Texas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.
One dead after rollover crash near Childress
The crash happened on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Texas DPS identifies victims in weekend crash near Scotland

Latest News

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
386 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Tuesday
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on newschannel6now.com/weather or our First...
Elevated fire conditions will exist Tuesday
Child sex trafficking is still happening.
Southern Grit Advocacy raising awareness about child sex trafficking
Patients will not be evaluated by a healthcare provider on site.
United Regional to open 2nd drive-through COVID testing center Tuesday