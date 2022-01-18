Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dog owners will soon have new rules to follow as a new law called the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect on Tuesday.

If dog owners fail to abide by Senate Bill 5, it could land them in serious trouble with the law. The state of Texas has now placed an extra layer of protection on dogs, and one of the most critical pieces of this bill is the unlawful restraint of the animal.

“You can’t leave you’re animals out there. If you’re cold, they’re cold,” said Kimber Hopkins, co-founder of Emily’s Legacy Rescue.

The new law will take effect on Jan. 18 and it assures owners are properly caring for their dogs. Senate Bill 5 protects dogs from unlawful restraints and lays out details for how dog owners can leave their animals outside. Dogs will no longer be allowed to be chained outside without having access to water, food or shelter.

“They may have fur and everything but they’re gonna freeze to death just like you or I would, and it’s just inhumane to do something like that to them,” said Hopkins.

“Dogs need to run and they need to play, and a dog that spends it’s life on a chain, it’s really no life for a dog,” said Chelsea Hadden, vice president of RLC Rescues.

If they are chained, the chain must be five times longer than the dog from the tip of the dog’s nose to the base of the dog’s tail or 10 feet. In addition to chains, the bill states that owners are not allowed to place weights on dogs.

Hopkins said this law will mean more to rural areas.

“A lot of them do not have chaining ordinances in place at this time, but with this bill, the whole state of Texas, the rural communities are going to be impacted massively,” said Hopkins.

Dogs can also no longer be around standing water and excessive animal waste. Hadden said she’s seen the aftermath of all these things, and she hopes she never has to see it again.

“They have bad trust issues, they become skinny, sometimes they’re covered in mange or ring worms, or they have internal parasites because they’re just not getting the care the attention that they need,” said Hadden.

“If you’re just chaining a dog up, are you not checking on it, are you feeding it and watering it and giving it the attention that it needs,” said Hopkins.

The bill also outlines the definition of a dog owner, which is anyone who owns or who has custody or control of a dog. This could go for anyone who is caring for someone’s dog for a brief moment. If they’re found guilty of the items detailed in the bill, they could go to jail or be fined.

