Southern Grit Advocacy raising awareness about child sex trafficking

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The motto “say something if you see something” applies here. Child sex trafficking is still happening.

Vicky Payne from Southern Grit Advocacy said kids are most likely to be lured into exploitation from a family member rather than a stranger, and keeping an eye out can change things.

“We need to stand up and take notice and try and have a conversation with someone and look and see if that’s really what’s supposed to be happening,” Payne said. “Do they look uncomfortable with the person they’re with, is someone trying to force them into a vehicle or into a location maybe they’re uncomfortable with going into.

Payne also said children can easily be lured online and on social media. Keeping a close record of their online interactions can also save their lives, but at the end of the day, she said don’t hesitate to call the cops for help.

