United Regional to open 2nd drive-through COVID testing center Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Because of the surge in COVID cases, United Regional is opening a second drive-through COVID testing location on Tuesday.

The testing site will be at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center at 111 N Burnett Street, and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. While not required, scheduling an appointment will save you time. United Regional is encouraging patients to use MyChart as health officials have been receiving a high volume of calls.

Testing sites are for testing only; patients will not be evaluated by a healthcare provider.

