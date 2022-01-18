Email City Guide
WF Animal Services Center to reopen Wednesday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center will reopen to the public on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

Animal control officers will only be sent to emergency calls at this time as staff shortages continue. Adoptions and animal reclaiming services will return to being in-person during regular operating hours.

The center initially closed to the public due to illness-related staff shortages.

