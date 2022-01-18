Woodson ISD closes for remainder of week

WOODSON, Texas (KAUZ) - Woodson ISD is closing for the rest of the week due to COVID-related staff shortages and low student attendance rates in all grades.

The school district plans to reopen on Monday, Jan. 24.

School officials said remote learning will not happen during this closure, and it is possible the district will have to add days to its calendar.

The high school’s basketball games against Bryson on Tuesday and the junior high’s basketball games against Perrin on Thursday have been postponed and will be rescheduled. All other activities will reportedly continue as planned.

