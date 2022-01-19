Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

1 death, 211 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(KLTV Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and 211 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Wednesday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, Jan. 17, 2022930s, 40s (3), 50s, 60s (2), 80s (2)84187
Tuesday, Jan. 18, 20220-38688
Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022180s21199

Health officials report 99 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Last week, the health district reported a total of eight deaths, 2,728 cases and 1,015 recoveries.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect Tuesday
Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect Tuesday
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
The heaters will be placed in classrooms, the cafeteria and other areas.
WFISD to lease portable heaters for Rider High School
More than a dozen vehicles were found beneath the surface of Lake Whitney, and two vehicles...
Several vehicles found in Texas lake during search for man missing 20 years

Latest News

Susan Que Smith was arrested on Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in...
Electra woman jailed after human remains found in apartment
A semi truck fell onto its side by the Flying J on Jacksboro Highway Tuesday.
Semi overturned on Jacksboro Hwy
A tanker truck overturned Wednesday morning in Wichita Falls.
Tanker truck overturns in Wichita Falls
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on newschannel6now.com or our First Alert 6...
Cold and windy conditions will be present Wednesday