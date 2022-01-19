Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Arctic Blast

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong cold front arrives late tonight with blustery north winds and falling temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will only get into the upper 30s and lower 40s but strong north winds make it feel colder than that. Temperatures continue falling Wednesday night and into Thursday. Real feel temperatures will be in the single digits and close to zero by Thursday morning with highs only in the 30s. There is a bit of light moisture passing west and south of us on Thursday so a few flurries can’t be ruled out across the west. The coldest night of the season arrives Thursday with lows by Friday morning in the single digits and lower teens. Friday looks chilly again but a little rebound starts on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hospitalized Monday after driving into the Hobby Lobby building on Southwest Parkway.
One hospitalized after driving into Hobby Lobby
Chase ends in crash in Wichita Falls
Police searching for suspect after chase ends in crash
Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect Tuesday
Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect Tuesday
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Texas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.
One dead after rollover crash near Childress

Latest News

Turning Cold
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on newschannel6now.com/weather or our First...
Elevated fire conditions will exist Tuesday
Warm and Breezy then Cold
Another Arctic Front