Arctic Blast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong cold front arrives late tonight with blustery north winds and falling temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will only get into the upper 30s and lower 40s but strong north winds make it feel colder than that. Temperatures continue falling Wednesday night and into Thursday. Real feel temperatures will be in the single digits and close to zero by Thursday morning with highs only in the 30s. There is a bit of light moisture passing west and south of us on Thursday so a few flurries can’t be ruled out across the west. The coldest night of the season arrives Thursday with lows by Friday morning in the single digits and lower teens. Friday looks chilly again but a little rebound starts on Saturday.

