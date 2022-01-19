Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Cold and windy conditions will be present Wednesday

By Garrett James
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 43 with strong winds out of the north at 20-25 mph. Wind gusts could reach as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday night, we will have a low of 19 with partly cloudy skies. However, with the strong winds continuing overnight, we will have wind chill values in the single digits.

Thursday, we will have a high of 33 with cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have even colder temps. Our low will be around 13 with single-digit wind chill values.

Friday, we will have a high of 44 with sunny skies. On Saturday, we will have a high of 50 with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday mild weather will return. We will have a high of 61 with sunny skies. Monday, we will return to the mid-60s. However, another strong blast of arctic air will arrive by Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect Tuesday
Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect Tuesday
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
More than a dozen vehicles were found beneath the surface of Lake Whitney, and two vehicles...
Several vehicles found in Texas lake during search for man missing 20 years
The heaters will be placed in classrooms, the cafeteria and other areas.
WFISD to lease portable heaters for Rider High School

Latest News

Arctic Blast
Turning Cold
weather
Cold and windy conditions will be present Wednesday
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on newschannel6now.com/weather or our First...
Elevated fire conditions will exist Tuesday