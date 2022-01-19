Cold and windy conditions will be present Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 43 with strong winds out of the north at 20-25 mph. Wind gusts could reach as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday night, we will have a low of 19 with partly cloudy skies. However, with the strong winds continuing overnight, we will have wind chill values in the single digits.

Thursday, we will have a high of 33 with cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have even colder temps. Our low will be around 13 with single-digit wind chill values.

Friday, we will have a high of 44 with sunny skies. On Saturday, we will have a high of 50 with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday mild weather will return. We will have a high of 61 with sunny skies. Monday, we will return to the mid-60s. However, another strong blast of arctic air will arrive by Tuesday.

