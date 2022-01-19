Email City Guide
Elevated wildfire risk expected this week

Weather causing anticipation
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While it’s going to be cold on Wednesday, there is an elevated risk of a wildfire danger.

The Texas A&M Forest Service issued a warning for Tuesday, but Wildland Urban Interface Coordinator Angel Lopez Portillo said there is a potential chance for Wednesday and Thursday because of the winds.

“Don’t do any outdoor activities that’s going to ignite anything,” said Portillo. “We wanna make sure that we don’t park in tall grass areas and leaving your vehicle running for along periods of time. We want to make sure that if you are doing any kind of welding, that you have a water resource right next to you.”

He adds due to the increased fire activity, they still have two air resources allocated to them around the area.

