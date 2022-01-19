Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Ford recalls 200K cars because brake lights can stay on

A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford...
A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off. The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs.(Gerry Broome | AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off.

The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs. All were sold or registered in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Hawaii.

High temperatures and humidity can cause a rubber brake pedal part to disintegrate, keeping the lights on, confusing other drivers and increasing the risk of a crash.

Drivers with automatic transmissions also can shift out of “park” gear without having their foot on the brake. Dealers will replace brake and clutch pedal bumpers.

Owners will be notified by mail starting March 3.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect Tuesday
Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect Tuesday
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
More than a dozen vehicles were found beneath the surface of Lake Whitney, and two vehicles...
Several vehicles found in Texas lake during search for man missing 20 years
The heaters will be placed in classrooms, the cafeteria and other areas.
WFISD to lease portable heaters for Rider High School

Latest News

A Meijer grocery store is shown in this file photo. An employee at Meijer grocery store in...
Grocery store employee accused of throwing feces at coworker
German airline Lufthansa said it had substituted Boeing 747-400 aircraft instead of 747-800s on...
Major airlines cancel, change flights to US over 5G dispute
Everything weird can get weirder: Daniel Radcliffe is set to play "Weird Al" Yankovic in a...
Daniel Radcliffe to play ‘Weird Al’ in biopic
Little Leilani is a true story of survival, born at just 22 weeks gestation.
‘Miracle’ baby born at just 22 weeks goes home after 4 months in NICU
FILE - Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991 speaks...
U. of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse