Fox Hill announces reopening

People gather to celebrate Mother's Day at Fox Hill
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fox Hill Restaurant & Gardens announced on Wednesday it would reopen this weekend after being closed for the past year.

The restaurant was forced to close almost a year ago due to damage from last February’s Winter Storm Uri. During that time, its 100-year-old building underwent renovations for a new dining area and all-seasons patio, as well as combining upstairs dining rooms to accommodate larger private events.

Fox Hill is a locally owned farm-to-table restaurant that was opened in 2017. It serves seasonal, sustainable cuisine under the direction of Chef Anand Chatavaduala, and is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday.

The restaurant is also participating in this Friday’s Chocolate Soiree, which will be hosted by Ashley Fitzwater and Ken Johnson as well as featured on a News Channel 6 special that evening.

To learn more about Fox Hill, click here.

