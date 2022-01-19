Email City Guide
Furosity Track Club members bring home 13 gold medals

The group of six kids brought home 17 medals.
The group of six kids brought home 17 medals.
By Robyn Hearn and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Furosity Track Club from Wichita Falls won multiple medals at the Southwest Indoor Championship in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The group of six kids, ranging from eight years old to 14 years old, brought home 13 Gold medals, 3 Silver and 1 Bronze.

Congratulations are in order for Kai Stockton, Quincey McClean, Breagan Blowers, Kennedy McCarter, Khloe Washington and Kyra Carmenar.

