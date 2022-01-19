Girls Basketball scores - Jan. 18, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the girls basketball scores from Tuesday night.
|HOME
|SCORE
|AWAY
|SCORE
|Aledo
|53
|Rider
|52
|Archer City
|61
|Seymour
|35
|Windthorst
|48
|Petrolia
|43
|Mineral Wells
|37
|Burkburnett
|44
|Iowa Park
|53
|Hirschi
|28
|City View
|54
|Jacksboro
|45
|Bowie
|54
|Holliday
|60
Archer City vs Seymour
Windthorst vs Petrolia
