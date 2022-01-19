Email City Guide
Girls Basketball scores - Jan. 18, 2022

Check out the girls basketball scores from Tuesday night.
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the girls basketball scores from Tuesday night.

HOMESCOREAWAYSCORE
Aledo53Rider52
Archer City61Seymour35
Windthorst48Petrolia43
Mineral Wells37Burkburnett44
Iowa Park53Hirschi28
City View54Jacksboro45
Bowie54Holliday60

Archer City vs Seymour

Windthorst vs Petrolia

