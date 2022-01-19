MSU Texas Cheer wins 3rd in Nation at 2022 UCA College Nationals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Midwestern State University Cheer Team won 3rd in the Nation at the UCA College Cheerleading National Championship this past weekend.

In a competition involving hundreds of college cheer and dance teams, MSU Texas ranked in the top 3 of colleges nationwide, along with two Division 1 College Cheer Teams.

The championship takes place in Orlando, Florida at Walt Disney World Resort and is nationally televised on ESPN and ESPN2. The UCA & UDA College Cheerleading & Dance Team National Championship is the most prestigious college cheerleading championship in the country.

MSU Competition Team Members are:

Alexis Roberts

Amy Haag

Annee Qualls

Ashleigh Miller

Caleb Kiser

Chloe Whiteaker

Cydney Cromer

DanLee Duncan

Drew Padilla

Emily West

Hannah Dwyer

Hannah Guynn

Hayley Gardner

Hector Reyes

Jordan Gomez

Jordan Ingram

Jose Flores Rivera

Kiarra Terrell

Kylie Murray

Laurel Cremer

Mia Villarreal

Olivia Marks

Ridic Meraz

Sarah Dalton

Sydney Simpson

Trenice Applon

MSU Cheer Head Coach – Collin Darland Stokes

MSU Cheer Assistant Coach – Katie Halsell

MSU Cheer Advisor – Tim Hinchman

