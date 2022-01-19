Email City Guide
MSU Texas Cheer wins 3rd in Nation at 2022 UCA College Nationals

By Robyn Hearn and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Midwestern State University Cheer Team won 3rd in the Nation at the UCA College Cheerleading National Championship this past weekend.

In a competition involving hundreds of college cheer and dance teams, MSU Texas ranked in the top 3 of colleges nationwide, along with two Division 1 College Cheer Teams.

The championship takes place in Orlando, Florida at Walt Disney World Resort and is nationally televised on ESPN and ESPN2. The UCA & UDA College Cheerleading & Dance Team National Championship is the most prestigious college cheerleading championship in the country.

MSU Competition Team Members are:

  • Alexis Roberts
  • Amy Haag
  • Annee Qualls
  • Ashleigh Miller
  • Caleb Kiser
  • Chloe Whiteaker
  • Cydney Cromer
  • DanLee Duncan
  • Drew Padilla
  • Emily West
  • Hannah Dwyer
  • Hannah Guynn
  • Hayley Gardner
  • Hector Reyes
  • Jordan Gomez
  • Jordan Ingram
  • Jose Flores Rivera
  • Kiarra Terrell
  • Kylie Murray
  • Laurel Cremer
  • Mia Villarreal
  • Olivia Marks
  • Ridic Meraz
  • Sarah Dalton
  • Sydney Simpson
  • Trenice Applon
  • MSU Cheer Head Coach – Collin Darland Stokes
  • MSU Cheer Assistant Coach – Katie Halsell
  • MSU Cheer Advisor – Tim Hinchman

