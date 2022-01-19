MSU Texas Cheer wins 3rd in Nation at 2022 UCA College Nationals
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Midwestern State University Cheer Team won 3rd in the Nation at the UCA College Cheerleading National Championship this past weekend.
In a competition involving hundreds of college cheer and dance teams, MSU Texas ranked in the top 3 of colleges nationwide, along with two Division 1 College Cheer Teams.
The championship takes place in Orlando, Florida at Walt Disney World Resort and is nationally televised on ESPN and ESPN2. The UCA & UDA College Cheerleading & Dance Team National Championship is the most prestigious college cheerleading championship in the country.
MSU Competition Team Members are:
- Alexis Roberts
- Amy Haag
- Annee Qualls
- Ashleigh Miller
- Caleb Kiser
- Chloe Whiteaker
- Cydney Cromer
- DanLee Duncan
- Drew Padilla
- Emily West
- Hannah Dwyer
- Hannah Guynn
- Hayley Gardner
- Hector Reyes
- Jordan Gomez
- Jordan Ingram
- Jose Flores Rivera
- Kiarra Terrell
- Kylie Murray
- Laurel Cremer
- Mia Villarreal
- Olivia Marks
- Ridic Meraz
- Sarah Dalton
- Sydney Simpson
- Trenice Applon
- MSU Cheer Head Coach – Collin Darland Stokes
- MSU Cheer Assistant Coach – Katie Halsell
- MSU Cheer Advisor – Tim Hinchman
