Parents, alumni voice opinions on mascots at WFISD board meeting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Unhappy and upset would be a great way to describe the energy of many alumni in the room, who all want to keep the legacy and tradition of the schools alive in some form or fashion.

“This school is known throughout the state,” said James ‘Kelly’ King, Wichita Falls High School alumni. “Why would you discard that legacy if you want to call your school Legacy?”

King is a former Coyote, and he was one of many graduates from Wichita Falls ISD high schools that voiced their opinion to school board members, all who spoke and delivered their comments with emotion and passion.

While many were upset, a few alumni gave board members suggestions.

“I’m in favor of SH Rider High School becoming Booker T. Washington Middle School Leopards, Hirschi High School Huskies becoming Hirschi Middle School Huskies, Memorial High School adopting the Raider mascot, not the Memorial Rider Raiders, Rider is the name of the school. The Memorial Raiders, Legacy High School adopting Coyote mascots,” said Joey Aboussie, Wichita Falls High School alumni.

While others showed support for a change and had a message for alumni in attendance.

“I urge the friends of Old High and the friends of Rider to be more like the citizens who advocated for the students of northside accept that you didn’t get your way, embrace what will be best for our students, what will be best for all of your students, not for alumni but for current students,” said Katy Beth Koontz-Henderson, Hirschi alumni.

And while more than an hour was spent listening to public comments, one resident used her time to urge board members to keep their focus on one thing.

“Board, you need to refocus your energy to the academic success and the safety of the students in this district,” said Roise Flanagan, Wichita Falls resident. “You seem to move from one mood to another to distract the community from the real problem of Wichita Falls ISD, which is academic success.”

There was not a vote on the mascots during this meeting and the board members did not indicate what the next steps will be.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.