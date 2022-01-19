Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Parents, alumni voice opinions on mascots at WFISD board meeting

While many were upset, a few alumni gave board members suggestions.
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Unhappy and upset would be a great way to describe the energy of many alumni in the room, who all want to keep the legacy and tradition of the schools alive in some form or fashion.

“This school is known throughout the state,” said James ‘Kelly’ King, Wichita Falls High School alumni. “Why would you discard that legacy if you want to call your school Legacy?”

King is a former Coyote, and he was one of many graduates from Wichita Falls ISD high schools that voiced their opinion to school board members, all who spoke and delivered their comments with emotion and passion.

While many were upset, a few alumni gave board members suggestions.

“I’m in favor of SH Rider High School becoming Booker T. Washington Middle School Leopards, Hirschi High School Huskies becoming Hirschi Middle School Huskies, Memorial High School adopting the Raider mascot, not the Memorial Rider Raiders, Rider is the name of the school. The Memorial Raiders, Legacy High School adopting Coyote mascots,” said Joey Aboussie, Wichita Falls High School alumni.

While others showed support for a change and had a message for alumni in attendance.

“I urge the friends of Old High and the friends of Rider to be more like the citizens who advocated for the students of northside accept that you didn’t get your way, embrace what will be best for our students, what will be best for all of your students, not for alumni but for current students,” said Katy Beth Koontz-Henderson, Hirschi alumni.

And while more than an hour was spent listening to public comments, one resident used her time to urge board members to keep their focus on one thing.

“Board, you need to refocus your energy to the academic success and the safety of the students in this district,” said Roise Flanagan, Wichita Falls resident. “You seem to move from one mood to another to distract the community from the real problem of Wichita Falls ISD, which is academic success.”

There was not a vote on the mascots during this meeting and the board members did not indicate what the next steps will be.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hospitalized Monday after driving into the Hobby Lobby building on Southwest Parkway.
One hospitalized after driving into Hobby Lobby
Chase ends in crash in Wichita Falls
Police searching for suspect after chase ends in crash
Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect Tuesday
Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect Tuesday
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Texas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.
One dead after rollover crash near Childress

Latest News

Texoma
Elevated wildfire risk expected this week
If you have any information about these thefts, you’re asked to give Crime Stoppers a call.
WF police warn of catalytic converter thefts
Taylor Davis
WF woman named vice chair of IEDC Young Professionals Advisory Committee
The heaters will be placed in classrooms, the cafeteria and other areas.
WFISD to lease portable heaters for Rider High School