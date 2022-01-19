Semi overturned on Jacksboro Hwy
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A semi-truck was overturned on Tuesday by the Flying J on Jacksboro Highway.
Witnesses told news crews that the driver was slowly rolling into the parking lot when his trailer broke. A pole from the trailer dropped down, vaulting the truck onto its side.
There were no injuries, according to units on scene. A wrecker quickly arrived to get the truck back on all four wheels.
