Semi overturned on Jacksboro Hwy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A semi-truck was overturned on Tuesday by the Flying J on Jacksboro Highway.

Witnesses told news crews that the driver was slowly rolling into the parking lot when his trailer broke. A pole from the trailer dropped down, vaulting the truck onto its side.

There were no injuries, according to units on scene. A wrecker quickly arrived to get the truck back on all four wheels.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.