Tanker truck overturns in Wichita Falls
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A tanker truck overturned off of Old Jacksboro Highway Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported around 9:45 a.m. near Old Jacksboro Highway and Central Freeway.
Wichita Falls Police said a wrecker has been sent out to pull the truck back up, and that it is a possible hazmat situation.
Witnesses said the driver was rolling into the parking lot of Flying J Travel Center when the trailer broke and a pole from the trailer dropped down, causing the truck to roll onto its side.
No injuries were reported.
Stick with News Channel 6 for the latest details as we learn more.
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.