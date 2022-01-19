Tanker truck overturns in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A tanker truck overturned off of Old Jacksboro Highway Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 9:45 a.m. near Old Jacksboro Highway and Central Freeway.

Wichita Falls Police said a wrecker has been sent out to pull the truck back up, and that it is a possible hazmat situation.

Witnesses said the driver was rolling into the parking lot of Flying J Travel Center when the trailer broke and a pole from the trailer dropped down, causing the truck to roll onto its side.

No injuries were reported.

